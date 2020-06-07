Five Hizbul militants killed in encounter with security forces in J-K's Shopian
Srinagar: Five Hizbul Mujahideen militants, including a top commander of the outfit, were on Sunday killed in an encounter with security forces in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.
On a specific input, the security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Reban area of south Kashmir district, a police spokesperson said.
During the search operation, the hiding militants opened fire at the search party of the forces, which was retaliated leading to an encounter, he said.
In the ensuing encounter, five Hizbul Mujahideen militants were killed and their bodies were retrieved from the site of the encounter, the spokesperson said.
As per credible sources, the killed militants belonged to the proscribed Hizbul Mujahideen terror outfit and one among them is believed to be a top commander, police said.
The spokesperson said incase any family claims the killed militants to be their kith or kin, they can come forward for their identification.
Incriminating material, including arms and ammunition were recovered from the site of encounter, he said, adding all the recovered material have been taken into case records for further investigation and to probe their complicity in other terror crimes.
'Six Indian firms working on Corona vaccine trial with...17 May 2020 6:47 PM GMT
India's fight with COVID-196 May 2020 6:06 PM GMT
Researchers develop nanomedicine to treat Covid patients,...8 May 2020 8:02 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Reliance raises Rs 5,683.50 cr from AIDA; 8th deal for Jio...7 Jun 2020 2:40 PM GMT
NDA will get two-third majority in Bihar under Nitish...7 Jun 2020 2:30 PM GMT
Five Hizbul militants killed in encounter with security...7 Jun 2020 2:15 PM GMT
Delhi govt and private hospitals to be reserved only for...7 Jun 2020 2:00 PM GMT
Maharashtra COVID-19 tally 85975 after 3007 news cases7 Jun 2020 1:45 PM GMT