Three assistant directors killed after crane crashes on sets of Kamal Haasan's Indian 2

Chennai: Three people were killed and nine injured when a crane came crashing down on the sets of actor Kamal Haasan's upcoming film Indian 2, police said, as the veteran actor mourned the deaths.



Haasan, who himself "missed death by a whisker", announced a total sum of Rs one crore as relief to the bereaved families as well as the survivors.

He revealed he could have also been killed, but for moving away from the spot a little earlier.

An assistant director was among the three killed in the accident on Wednesday night and a case has been registered against the crane operator, who is absconding, under various sections of the IPC, including causing death by negligence, police sources said.

Those dead were assistant director Krishna, art assistant Chandran and Madhu, a production assistant, Lyca Productions, producer of the movie, said in a statement on Thursday.

Haasan, the film's heroine Kajal Aggarwal and others condoled the deaths and hoped that such incidents did not recur.

The actor paid homage to the victims here and announced providing a relief of Rs one crore as immediate relief to the families of the victims and those injured.

He also revealed he and the film's director Shankar could have also been among the dead, if they had not moved away from the spot a few seconds earlier.

"We just escaped death by a whisker. Four seconds before, the director and cameraman moved away and I was standing nearer along with the heroine," he said.

"If I had gone nearer eitherway, today someone would be speaking here (in front of the media) instead of me. What I am saying is accidents are like tsunami. It does not know who is rich or who is poor," he said.

Any industry has the duty to take care of its workers, he said and appealed to the film fraternity to take steps to protect the workers.

"There are accidents waiting to happen and we should ensure they don't happen", he said.

The accident took place at suburban Nazrathpet when the crane employed to erect the sets crashed, police said. The shoot was underway at a private cinema studio, they added.

On Thursday, Haasan and Lyca Productions condoled the death of the three professionals.

The 65-year-old actor earlier in a tweet said though he had "met with and crossed" many accidents, this was "very horrific."

Expressing his condolences, Haasan tweeted: "Though (I) have met with and crossed many accidents, today's mishap is very horrific. I have lost three of my colleagues."

"More than my pain, the grief of the family who lost them will be manifold. I take part in their grief as one of them," he said.With agency inputs