Those who raised anti-national slogans in JNU belong in jails: Amit Shah

Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday called for the jailing of students who raised anti-national slogans in Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), apparently referring to the incident of February 2016.

Former JNU student leader Kanhaiya Kumar and 9 others were accused of raising anti-India slogans in JNU on February 9, 2016. The Delhi police has charged Kumar, and other student leaders Umar Khalid and Anirban Bhattacharya with sedition. Kumar, Khalid and Bhattacharya were arrested and were later released on bail.

Speaking at a rally in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur, the BJP president said, "JNU mein kuch ladko ne Bharat virodhi naare lagaye, unhone naare lagaye 'Bharat tere tukde ho ek hazar, inshallah inshallah'. Unko jail main daalna chahiya ya nahi daalna chahiye? Jo desh virodhi naare lagaega uska sthan jail ki saalakhon ke peeche hoga. (Some students in JNU raised anti-India slogans, they said 'India will be broke into thousand parts, inshallah, inshallah'. Don't you think they will be thrown into jails? The place of those who raise anti-national slogans will behind bars)."

The accused were named in the police chargesheet for allegedly shouting anti-India slogans during an event to commemorate the hanging of Parliament-attack mastermind Afzal Guru.

Seven Kashmiri students Aquib Hussain, Mujeeb Hussain, Muneeb Hussain, Umar Gul, Rayeea Rassol, Bashir Bhat and Basharat are other accused in the chargesheet.

Shah's remarks came as JNU is again at the centre of controversy following attack on students in the campus by masked goons last Sunday.

Linking the Jan 5 violence with the unrest on the campus earlier that week, Delhi Police Crime Branch has identified nine faces on the basis of CCTV footage and circulated videos.

Among these, seven students belong to left student organisations and two belong to ABVP.

(Inputs from DNAIndia.com)