PM Modi rakes up lawlessness under RJD, Article 370 as he kicks off poll campaign

Patna: Kick-starting the "rally war" for the Bihar Assembly election, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday brought Bihari pride at the centre stage by invoking Galwan clashes, Pulwama attack in poll rallies.



The PM also invoked the alleged reign of "crime" and "loot" during the 15-year rule of the RJD by saying that the people of Bihar cannot forget the era when life would come to a standstill after sunset.

"The days of Lantern are over in Bihar. Your state is on the path of growth. Those who made Bihar a BIMARU state won't take it forward," Modi attacked RJD without taking its name.

"Today, roads, electricity and lights are there. The biggest thing is that a common man in the state can live without any fear," said Modi while addressing his first rally at Dehri-on-Sone in Rohtas district.

Nevertheless, the PM started his rally by paying tributes to Ram Vilas Paswan and Raghuvansh Prasad by saying that Bihar has lost its two sons recently and I pay my respects to Paswan ji and Babu Raghuvansh Prasad Singh ji (former RJD leader) also as both worked for poor.

There are seven Assembly seats in the district, which are mainly dominated by Dalits, Rajputs, Yadavs voters. As per experts, contrary to Home Minister Amit Shah, who had clearly stated that Chirag is not a part of NDA, Modi has tried to create a "space" for LJP chief by taking the name of Paswan in his first rally.

Seeking vote for NDA candidates, Modi said, "People of Bihar know that it is important to make Nitish Kumar the chief minister again for faster development of the state. The parties who are today standing against NDA are against the growth of the country."

The NDA government under Kumar in Bihar is necessary to strengthen the resolve of Aatmanirbhar Bharat, he said.

Saluting the valour of Bihar soldiers, PM Modi said, "The sons of Bihar laid down their lives for the Tricolour but did not let 'Mother' India's head bow."

In an attempt to bring back the Article 370 issue in Bihar polls, Modi accused the opposition of siding with forces that are conspiring to weaken India by promising to restore Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir if it comes to power.

Without naming any Opposition party, he said their protests against the recent farm reform laws are in fact aimed at "saving" middlemen and brokers while being couched as support for the MSP and agriculture 'mandis'.

Hailing the efforts of Kumar in managing Covid-19 crisis, Modi said, "The NDA government has given priority to the poor in the time of Coronavirus. At a place where poor's ration was looted inside the shops, we are delivering ration to their homes."

At his Gaya rally, the PM said, "People need to be careful of those who just want power. When action is taken against those who break the country, these people stand with them."

"The opposition parties have formed a 'pitara' against NDA, they call it 'Mahagathbandhan', but each and every citizen of Bihar is aware of every bit of that Mahagathbandhan which allowed Naxal movement in the past," he said in his Gaya rally.

In his Bhagalpur rally, PM said, "Bihar deserves a quality education. Can it be ensured by those who don't even know the value of education or by those who are working 24/7 to bring IITs and IIMs to Bihar?"

"The people of Bihar have decided that the NDA needs to win again. It is important that the decisions taken to empower the country apply in Bihar as well," he said in Bhagalpur. Even before the polls, people of Bihar have given their message and all surveys show that the NDA government will retain power in the state, he said.

Kumar and BJP ally Mukesh Sahni shared the stage with the prime minister.

