This is a 'revolution', it'll now spread all over India: Kejriwal

New Delhi: The "revolution" started in Delhi, spread to Punjab and will now erupt all over the country, Aam Aadmi Party Supremo Arvind Kejriwal said on Thursday as he took in the massive mandate his party had won - a supermajority (three-fourth of the Assembly).



Addressing AAP workers and leaders at its headquarters here, Kejriwal said the people of Punjab have given a huge mandate to the party even though "huge conspiracies" were hatched by rivals to stop it from winning the polls.

"I want to congratulate my younger brother Sardar Bhagwant Mann for taking on a daunting challenge like becoming the CM of Punjab and living up to it today. I have full belief in him and the mandate he has been given only makes our confidence stronger," he said even as Mann, announced that he would be taking the oath of office from Khatkarkalan in Nawanshahr district, the ancestral village of freedom fighter Bhagat Singh.

In his victory speech, Punjab's Chief Minister-elect Bhagwant Mann addressed supporters in Dhuri, where he won by over 58,000 votes. He said that government offices will not have the photo of the Chief Minister as is the custom but instead have photos of Bhagat Singh and BR Ambedkar.

Mann said that his first order of business will be schools, health, industry, making agriculture profitable, the safety of women and improving sports infrastructure. "You will start seeing the change in Punjab within one month," he promised while urging people to work together. He assured those who did not vote for AAP that they need not worry as the government will work for all sections of society.

Meanwhile, addressing a roaring party headquarters in Delhi, CM Kejriwal latched on to former AAP leader Kumar Vishwas' allegations and said: "All of them came together and said Kejriwal is a terrorist. Today, through these (poll) results, people have said Kejriwal is not a terrorist, Kejriwal is a true son of India, a true patriot. People have announced the results. They said it's not Kejriwal but you all are terrorists plundering the country." The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) stormed to power in Punjab, winning 92 seats, according to poll results declared by the Election Commission for the polls for 117 Assembly seats.

"People of Punjab have done wonders. We all love you Punjab," he said as he congratulated the voters for leading the AAP to a "glorious victory" in the Assembly polls. With their overwhelming support to the AAP, the people of Punjab have made political stalwarts bite the dust, Kejriwal said.

"The results of the Punjab elections that has come today is a big 'inquilab'. It has shaken many big chairs in Punjab," he said.

The Delhi CM said that he and Punjab's soon-to-be CM Bhagwant Mann is the "Jodi" that will build a new-age India where there is love, peace and brotherhood among all.

"We will work towards such an India where there'll be no place for hate, no one will sleep hungry and everyone will be safe. I appeal to everyone to join AAP and especially request women, youth, labourers, farmers, industrialists and traders to get behind our movement. When the Aam Aadmi stands up against those in power, the greatest of the men get rattled, the biggest of the seats get shattered," Kejriwal said after the landslide victory in Punjab.

AAP candidate Labh Singh Ugoke, who defeated Punjab Chief Minister and Congress leader Charanjit Singh Channi in the Badhaur Singh constituency, works at a mobile repairing shop, Kejriwal said, exhorting people to join his party.

"His mother is a sanitation worker at a government school while his father is a farm labourer....There is so much strength in the common man. I always say don't challenge the Aam Aadmi as he would bring a big 'inquilab' the day he rises," the AAP chief said.