Thieves return 14 stolen idols from Balaji temple

Chitrakoot (UP): Thieves returned 14 stolen 'ashtadhatu' idols to the priest of an ancient Balaji temple here claiming they were having nightmares after committing the crime, police said on Monday.

"16 ashtadhatu idols worth several crores were stolen from the ancient Balaji temple at Taraunha on the night of May 9. In this connection, Mahant Rambalak had lodged an FIR against unknown thieves," SHO of Sadar Kotwali Karvi, Rajiv Kumar Singh, said.

"Out of 16 stolen idols, 14 were found mysteriously in a sack near Mahant Rambalak's house on Sunday," he said, adding that a letter was found with the sack in which thieves stated that they were having scary dreams and were thus returning the idols.