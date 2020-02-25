They Love you In India, Trump To PM Modi In Media Chat
New Delhi: US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi today displayed their mutual chemistry and bonding as they appeared jointly before the media before their bilateral talks in Delhi's Hyderabad House.
"The last two days, especially yesterday at the stadium, it was a great honour for me. People were there, maybe more for you (PM Modi) than for me. 125 thousand people were inside. Every time I mentioned you, they cheered more. They love you here," President Trump said, turning to PM Modi.
The two leaders together addressed huge crowds at the "Namaste, Trump" event organised at Motera cricket stadium, the world's biggest, shortly after President Trump arrived in Ahmedabad on Monday for his first India visit.
Before flying to India, President Trump had repeatedly spoken about being greeted by six to 10 million people in Ahmedabad, a claim that many treated dubiously.
At the Ahmedabad event, President Trump lavished praise on PM Modi and said his rise from "chai-wallah" (tea-seller)" underscored the "limitless promise of the great nation". Loud cheering erupted from the gathering.
Trump also described the PM as "an exceptional leader, a great champion of India, a man who works night and day for his country, and a man I am proud to call my true friend, Prime Minister Modi".
PM Modi, in his remarks, thanked the American President for visiting India on his invitation.
The US President and First Lady Melania Trump have come with a delegation that includes US National Security Advisor Robert O'Brien, Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross, Secretary of Energy Dan Brouillette, President Trump's daughter Ivanka Trump, son-in-law Jared Kushner.
The American President will fly out tonight.
(Inputs from ndtv.com)
