They have mindset of rioters, want to exact revenge: PM Modi attacks SP

Lucknow: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday launched a scathing attack on the Samajwadi Party, saying mafias and rioters used to be the law unto themselves and enjoyed government patronage under its rule in Uttar Pradesh.



In his first virtual poll rally after the announcement of the Assembly elections, Modi said while the BJP was working for development, the Opposition party wanted to exact "revenge", but added that the people of Uttar Pradesh are alert to those who have 'dangai soch' (rioters' mentality).

He also reached out to farmers and assured them that their sugarcane dues will be cleared at the earliest.

Western UP, where voting will take place in the first phase on February 10, is a farm belt and sugarcane is grown in bulk in the area.

On one side there is BJP, which has a clear vision of development, clean, honest and strong leadership. On the other side are "fake socialists" full of ego, destroying the society and dreaming of getting power at any cost, the Prime Minister said.

He said during the previous government when western Uttar Pradesh was burning due to riots, those in power were celebrating.

"Five years ago, 'dabang' (muscle men) and 'dangai' (rioters) were the law unto themselves. Whatever they said became the government order. Traders were looted and daughters could not come out of their homes in that period. The mafia used to roam freely under government patronage," the Prime Minister said. The SP ruled in the state from 2012-17.

The Prime Minister said his party's government stopped looting of the assistance given to farmers and provided monetary help to them.

"Understanding the problems of sugarcane farmers, we have also targeted to clear their dues at the earliest," he said.

Attacking former Chief Minister and SP president Akhilesh Yadav, who allegedly had avoided visiting Noida due to a superstition, Modi said: "Can those who hesitate in coming to Noida, a place for aspirations of youths, due to superstition represent dreams of youths. "Those who don't believe in the country's own COVID vaccine and those who fuel rumours, can they respect the talent and innovation of the youth of Uttar Pradesh?" he asked.

In the initial days, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav had dubbed Covid vaccines as BJP's vaccines and said he would not take the jab.

The PM's virtual rally covered 21 Assembly seats in five districts — Baghpat, Shamli, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Muzaffarnagar and Saharanpur.

For changing Uttar Pradesh "we are putting all our efforts, but they (BJP's rivals) are here to take revenge from you. Those who are given tickets by them are its proof," Modi said.

"Taking revenge is their ideology," he said adding that "I am happy that the people of Uttar Pradesh are alert about those who have 'dangai soch'."

Taking a jibe at Akhilesh Yadav, who had said that he sees Lord Krishna in his dreams, the Prime Minister said: "Those seeing dreams are sleeping while Yogi Adityanath is awake and committed to working for development."

''In 1857, this land had given a message of unity. Lotus flower and 'roti' have always given a befitting reply to those dividing the country. If we remain united now, no one can defeat us," he said.

Mentioning hardships during the COVID-19 wave, Modi said: "During the pandemic, we made arrangements of 'roti' for the poor and now have come to you with lotus."

Raising the issue of exodus and riots in the previous SP regime in West UP, PM said: "The people of western UP can never forget that when this area was burning in the fire of riots, the previous government was celebrating.

"Five years ago, illegal occupation of house, land and shops of the poor, downtrodden, backward, was a symbol of socialism. There used to be news of exodus of people every day," he said.

On law and order, he said that mafia and goons, who considered themselves to be bigger than the law, have been made to understand the meaning of the law under the BJP rule.