Rs 1,500 crore will be given as special developmental package to help Bodos, says PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi attributed the signing of the Bodo peace accord to people's support, signigying a new dawn of peace in Assam. The Prime Minister was addressing a massive public rally at the Bodo Territorial Area District (BTAD) of Assam in Kokrajhar. Asserting that now it was time to work together for peace nad development of the North-East, Modi said that he was expecting the accord to bring peace to the troubled state. "We will not allow violence to return," he said.

Seeking to assuage the concerns of people of the region over the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act, the prime minister said, "Canard is being spread that lakhs of people settlers will come from outside after the enactment of CAA. Nothing of that sort will happen," he said.

This was the first time that Modi was visiting Assam after he Parliament passed the new Citizenship law. He had previously cancelled his two visits, including one with Japanese Premier Shinzo Abe, citing various reasons. Sources also said the PM will fly to Guwahati and then take a chopper to Kokrajhar. After the rally, he will fly to West Bengal and then to Delhi.

(Inputs from The Indian Express)