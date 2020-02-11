Rakesh Asthana, other public officials get clean chit as CBI files chargesheet against Manoj Prasad

New Delhi: Just one day before the final Delhi High Court deadline expires, the CBI has filed a chargesheet in the bribery case against former Special Director Rakesh Asthana and given a clean chit to all public servants implicated in the case, including then DySP Devender Kumar and current RAW chief Samant Kumar Goel.



The Central Bureau of Investigation has filed a chargesheet against accused Manoj Prasad from Dubai in a Delhi court on Tuesday, accusing him of conspiring with his brother Someshwar Srivastava and Sunil Mittal to extort money from complainant Staish Sana Babu by falsely claiming to know public officials such as Asthana.

However, the agency has kept the probe open to further investigate the roles of Someshwar and his father-in-law Sunil Mittal. The CBI filed a 332-page long chargesheet naming a total of 76 prosecution witnesses of which 42 have given statements under Section 161 of CrPC.

More details awaited

