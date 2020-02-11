Rakesh Asthana, other public officials get clean chit as CBI files chargesheet against Manoj Prasad
New Delhi: Just one day before the final Delhi High Court deadline expires, the CBI has filed a chargesheet in the bribery case against former Special Director Rakesh Asthana and given a clean chit to all public servants implicated in the case, including then DySP Devender Kumar and current RAW chief Samant Kumar Goel.
The Central Bureau of Investigation has filed a chargesheet against accused Manoj Prasad from Dubai in a Delhi court on Tuesday, accusing him of conspiring with his brother Someshwar Srivastava and Sunil Mittal to extort money from complainant Staish Sana Babu by falsely claiming to know public officials such as Asthana.
However, the agency has kept the probe open to further investigate the roles of Someshwar and his father-in-law Sunil Mittal. The CBI filed a 332-page long chargesheet naming a total of 76 prosecution witnesses of which 42 have given statements under Section 161 of CrPC.
More details awaited
(image taken from theprint.in)
Delhi poll will be fought on good vs bad governance:...25 Jan 2020 5:27 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
15 Rohingya dead in B'desh boat capsize11 Feb 2020 10:52 AM GMT
Oscars 2020: Bong Joon-ho rules Twitter world after...11 Feb 2020 10:50 AM GMT
We didn't deserve to win at all in this series: Kohli11 Feb 2020 10:48 AM GMT
Now Intel, Vivo withdraw from MWC over coronavirus11 Feb 2020 10:46 AM GMT
'Ghazab kar diya aap logon ne,' Kejriwal tells Delhiites...11 Feb 2020 10:45 AM GMT