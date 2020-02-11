Thanks Delhi For Protecting India's Soul: Prashant Kishor Who Helped AAP

New Delhi: Congratulatory messages started flowing in for Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party as it headed towards a two-third majority today. Among the first to send a message was election analyst Prashant Kishor, whose team had crafted Mr Kejriwal's campaign.

"Thank you Delhi for standing up to protect the soul of India!" tweeted Mr Kishor, who has made no secret of his differences with the BJP.

Mr Kishore, till recently Nitish Kumar's close aide in Janata Dal United, was dropped after public disagreements with his boss over stance towards the BJP -- especially over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the National Register of Citizens.

(Inputs and image from ndtv.com)