Thanks Delhi For Protecting India's Soul: Prashant Kishor Who Helped AAP
New Delhi: Congratulatory messages started flowing in for Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party as it headed towards a two-third majority today. Among the first to send a message was election analyst Prashant Kishor, whose team had crafted Mr Kejriwal's campaign.
"Thank you Delhi for standing up to protect the soul of India!" tweeted Mr Kishor, who has made no secret of his differences with the BJP.
Mr Kishore, till recently Nitish Kumar's close aide in Janata Dal United, was dropped after public disagreements with his boss over stance towards the BJP -- especially over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the National Register of Citizens.
(Inputs and image from ndtv.com)
Delhi poll will be fought on good vs bad governance:...25 Jan 2020 5:27 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
15 Rohingya dead in B'desh boat capsize11 Feb 2020 10:52 AM GMT
Oscars 2020: Bong Joon-ho rules Twitter world after...11 Feb 2020 10:50 AM GMT
We didn't deserve to win at all in this series: Kohli11 Feb 2020 10:48 AM GMT
Now Intel, Vivo withdraw from MWC over coronavirus11 Feb 2020 10:46 AM GMT
'Ghazab kar diya aap logon ne,' Kejriwal tells Delhiites...11 Feb 2020 10:45 AM GMT