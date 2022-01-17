Thane district sees 5,625 new COVID-19 cases, 4 fatalities

Thane: With the addition of 5,625 fresh coronavirus positive cases, the infection count in Thane district of Maharashtra mounted to 6,69,080, an official said on Monday.

These cases were reported on Sunday, he said.

With four more patients succumbing to the coronavirus infection, the death toll in the Thane district rose to 11,658. The mortality rate is 1.74 per cent, he added.

In the neighboring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 1,56,254 while the death toll is 3,342, a local official said.