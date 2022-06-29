'Thackeray has lost majority, must face floor test'

Mumbai/New Delhi: After waiting in the wings in the over week-long political drama sparked off by Shiv Sena minister Eknath Shinde's rebellion, BJP on Tuesday swung into action, with party leader Devendra Fadnavis meeting Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhavan in the night.



Fadnavis, who met top BJP leaders in Delhi earlier in the day, reached Raj Bhavan around 10 pm and met Koshyari.

"We handed over a letter to the Governor citing the present political developments in the state. We requested him to ask the state government to prove majority in the Assembly," Fadnavis told reporters.

Eight Independents have also written to the Governor seeking immediate floor test.

Earlier on Tuesday, former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis met party president J P Nadda and Union Home minister Amit Shah in Delhi. BJP MP and senior lawyer Mahesh Jethmalani was present in the meetings.

Fadnavis is believed to have briefed Nadda about the unfolding political developments in the western state.

Earlier in the day, sources had said the Governor may ask Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to prove majority this week. The Team Thackeray had requested the Supreme Court that no floor test be allowed till the matter of disqualification notices to 17 rebel MLAs be settled. The court has refused to pass orders on it.

In a day of fast-paced developments, Thackeray sought a meeting with the rebels on their return to Mumbai, which is likely on Thursday.

Reaching out to dissident Shiv Sena MLAs once again, Thackeray on Tuesday urged them to return to Mumbai and hold talks with him, saying it's not "too late", but rebel leader Eknath Shinde remained unmoved and asserted the legislators backing him are firm on taking forward Hindutva.

As the political crisis gripping the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, triggered by Cabinet minister Shinde's revolt, entered the eighth day, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut ratcheted up the rhetoric against the rebels, warning those who have betrayed the party leadership should not be able to move around freely.

Striking a reconciliatory note a day after taking away the portfolios of all nine rebel Shiv Sena ministers and against the backdrop of the Supreme Court granting relief to breakaway MLAs, Thackeray, who is also his party's president, appealed to the dissidents camping in Guwahati to return to Mumbai and talk to him.

Thackeray's offer to mend fences comes against the backdrop of controversial statements made by some Shiv Sena leaders, especially Raut whose "40 bodies without soul" statement had caused a flutter.

"On the one hand, your son and spokesperson call the Shiv Sainiks of revered Balasaheb Thackeray pigs, dirt from nullah, dogs, corpses, 'jahil' and on the other hand, a call is given to the (rebel) MLAs to patch up to save the anti-Hindu MVA government. What does that mean?" Shinde tweeted in Marathi.

Amid the standoff between the Sena leadership and Shinde to control the party, Sena leaders, especially Raut, have been attacking them in harsh terms.

"It is not too late. I appeal to you to return and sit with me and remove the confusion (created by your actions) among Shiv Sainiks and the public," a statement by Thackeray's aide quoted him as saying.

"If you return and face me, some way could be found. As the party president and family head, I still care for you," he said.

Thackeray said family members of some rebel MLAs camping in Guwahati are in touch with him.

With agency input