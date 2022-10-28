T'gana police book 3 in 'attempt to lure TRS MLAs' case

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad Police have filed an FIR against three persons who allegedly tried to coax four TRS legislators into defecting, even as BJP leadership in Telangana vehemently denied having any knowledge of the alleged poaching of TRS MLAs by their party.

Based on a complaint by Pilot Rohith Reddy, one of the legislators, cases under relevant sections criminal conspiracy, offering bribe and Prevention of Corruption Act-1988 were filed against the trio-Ramachandra Bharati@ Satish Sharma, Nanda Kumar and Simhayaji Swamy, according to the FIR copy.

A senior police official said the accused have been detained. It further said Ramachandra Bharati, resident of Delhi and Nanda Kumar belong to the BJP.

As per the FIR copy, Rohith Reddy alleged that the accused offered him Rs 100 crore and in return the legislator had to leave the TRS and contest as a BJP candidate in the next Assembly elections. They also offered him civil contract works from the Central government besides higher positions and monetary benefits.

The accused also threatened that if he does not heed, ED and CBI cases will be filed against him. They also warned that the TRS government in the state will be toppled.

They also asked Reddy to bring some more TRS MLAs by offering Rs 50 crore each to join the BJP.

"Heights of Desperation! In the want of 'attention', what the TRS needs to understand is that their 'scripted flop show' will only attract 'laughter' from the people of Telangana," Union Tourism minister G Kishan Reddy tweeted on Wednesday night.

He also demanded an inquiry by the CBI or a sitting judge of the Supreme Court, into the whole episode.

The Telangana police on Wednesday claimed that they busted an attempt by three people who were allegedly trying to lure four ruling TRS MLAs to leave the party.

Cyberabad Police Commissioner Stephen Raveendra told reporters that the TRS legislators provided information to them that the trio was trying to entice them with several offers.

The police official said the four TRS MLAs G Balaraju, B Harshavardhan Reddy, R Kantha Rao and Rohith Reddy were allegedly being offered cash, posts and other incentives to switch loyalties.

The BJP leadership in Telangana vehemently denied having any knowledge of the alleged poaching of TRS MLAs by their party.

Telangana ministers and leaders of ruling TRS staged protests in different parts of the state on Wednesday night against the alleged attempt by the "BJP to buy TRS MLAs."

Meanwhile, speaking to reporters on the TRS claims that the BJP was resorting to clandestine method to entice its legislators thus trying to destabilize the state government, Reddy said the imminent defeat in Munugode bypoll is haunting Kalvakuntla family ( Chief Minister k Chandrasekhar Rao's family).

"If the TRS government has purity of mind, I request that the case be handed over to the CBI. I am asking whether the state government is ready for this? I am giving two options. Either you get it inquired by a Supreme Court sitting judge or hand over to the CBI as this case is an interstate issue."

He alleged that the script, direction and actors in the whole episode have been supplied by Pragathi Bhavan, the CM's official residence and camp office.

Reddy wondered why details such as the quantum of cash found at the scene, its source and who gave it, have not been revealed so far.

The Union minister ridiculed that the four MLAs were worth Rs 400 crore and sought to know what the BJP would gain if those legislators joined it.