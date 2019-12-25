Tendulkar's security cover downgraded, Aaditya Thackeray's upgraded to Z category

Mumbai: Batting legend Sachin Tendulkar's security cover has been downgraded, while that of Shiv Sena MLA Aaditya Thackeray upgraded to Z category, an official said on Wednesday.

The changes in security cover were made after a review was undertaken by a Maharashtra government committee on threat perception to them, he said.

Besides Tendulkar and Aaditya Thackeray, security cover of more than 90 prominent citizens were reviewed by the committee at a recent meeting, the official said.

Tendulkar, a Bharat Ratna awardee, till now enjoyed X category security which has been withdrawn, he said.

Under X category, a policeman used to guard the 46- year-old cricketer round-the-clock, the official said.

However, the former Rajya Sabha member will be given a police escort whenever he steps out of his home, he said.

Aaditya Thackeray, the son of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, has been given Z security cover, meaning more personnel will be guarding him now, the official said.

Earlier, the 29-year-old MLA from Worli in central Mumbai had Y+ security cover.

NCP president Sharad Pawar will continue to enjoy Z+ security, whereas his nephew and party leader Ajit Pawar retains Z category security cover, he said.

Social activist Anna Hazare's security has been enhanced to Y+ from Z category, the official said.

Former Uttar Pradesh governor Ram Naiks Z+ security has been downgraded to X. Security cover of two former BJP ministers, Eknath Khadse and Ram Shinde, has also been downgraded, he said.

The security of well-known lawyer Ujjwal Nikam, who represented the prosecution in several high-profile cases like the 1993 Mumbai serial bomb blasts, too, has been downgraded.

