Tendulkar's security cover downgraded, Aaditya Thackeray's upgraded to Z category
Mumbai: Batting legend Sachin Tendulkar's security cover has been downgraded, while that of Shiv Sena MLA Aaditya Thackeray upgraded to Z category, an official said on Wednesday.
The changes in security cover were made after a review was undertaken by a Maharashtra government committee on threat perception to them, he said.
Besides Tendulkar and Aaditya Thackeray, security cover of more than 90 prominent citizens were reviewed by the committee at a recent meeting, the official said.
Tendulkar, a Bharat Ratna awardee, till now enjoyed X category security which has been withdrawn, he said.
Under X category, a policeman used to guard the 46- year-old cricketer round-the-clock, the official said.
However, the former Rajya Sabha member will be given a police escort whenever he steps out of his home, he said.
Aaditya Thackeray, the son of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, has been given Z security cover, meaning more personnel will be guarding him now, the official said.
Earlier, the 29-year-old MLA from Worli in central Mumbai had Y+ security cover.
NCP president Sharad Pawar will continue to enjoy Z+ security, whereas his nephew and party leader Ajit Pawar retains Z category security cover, he said.
Social activist Anna Hazare's security has been enhanced to Y+ from Z category, the official said.
Former Uttar Pradesh governor Ram Naiks Z+ security has been downgraded to X. Security cover of two former BJP ministers, Eknath Khadse and Ram Shinde, has also been downgraded, he said.
The security of well-known lawyer Ujjwal Nikam, who represented the prosecution in several high-profile cases like the 1993 Mumbai serial bomb blasts, too, has been downgraded.
(Image from indiatoday.in)
Ship breaking: A wealth creator23 Dec 2019 4:40 PM GMT
Thank you!1 May 2017 6:52 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
'Those who damaged public property should introspect'25 Dec 2019 6:11 PM GMT
J'khand Guv invited Hemant Soren to form govt: JMM25 Dec 2019 6:10 PM GMT
Ex-gratia withdrawn from Mangaluru police firing victims25 Dec 2019 6:10 PM GMT
Over 300 served notice for damaging public property25 Dec 2019 6:09 PM GMT
Tendulkar's security cover downgraded, Aaditya Thackeray's...25 Dec 2019 6:08 PM GMT