Temple in Ayodhya within 4 months: Amit Shah

Pakur (Jharkhand): BJP president Amit Shah on Monday said a sky-touching Ram temple would come up in Ayodhya within four months which Indians from all over the world have been demanding for 100 years.



Making a blistering attack on Congress, Shah asked its leader Kapil Sibal why he sought to drag the Ram Janmabhoomi case in the Supreme Court.

"Congress leader and advocate Kapil Sibal sahab said: 'abhi mat chalaye case, baad mein chalaye. Keon bhai, aap ke pet mein kyon dard hai' (take up the case latter, why do you have a stomach ache following the case)," Shah asked Sibal.

The BJP president was addressing an election rally in Pakur in favour of the party candidate. His another poll meeting is lined up at Kamli Baghicha maidan, Poraiyahat in the neighbouring Godda district.

Not long ago, the Supreme Court gave its ruling on Ayodhya, there was a demand of Indians from all over the world for 100 years that a grand Ram temple should be built at Ram Janmabhoomi, he said.

"I want to tell you that the Supreme Court verdict has come, a grand Ram temple touching the sky is going to be built in Ayodhya within 4 months," Shah said.

The BJP president asked the people to be on guard against "traitors" like Mir Zaffar, alleging the Congress could neither develop the country and secure its borders nor honour the sentiments of the people.

Saluting the tribal freedom fighters who had launched 'Santhal Hul' (revolution) against the British, Shah told the poll rally it was traitors like Mir Zaffar who had allowed the British to establish their 'Raj'.With agency inputs