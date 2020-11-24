Temp dips in north India with snowfall in Kashmir, HP

New Delhi: A large part of the plains in Kashmir experienced the season's first snowfall on Monday as the mercury dipped in most parts of northern India, with Delhi coming under the grip of a cold wave where minimum temperature dropped to 6.3 degrees Celsius, the lowest in the month of November since 2003.

The icy cold winds blowing from snow-laden western Himalayas have led to a dip in the mercury, officials said but added that the minimum temperature will rise by two to three degrees Celsius in the next four to five days under the influence of a fresh Western Disturbance.

In Kashmir, the Srinagar-Leh road which connects the valley with Ladakh was closed as most of the plain areas in Kashmir experienced the season's first snowfall and the higher reaches witnessed heavy precipitation. Several high reaches of Himachal Pradesh also received fresh snowfall.