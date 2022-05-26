Telangana CM gives PM's visit to Hyderabad a miss again
Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Thursday morning left for Bengaluru, just hours ahead of the arrival of Prime Minister Narendra Modi here.
This is the second time in the last four months that KCR has avoided meeting Modi during the latter's visit to Hyderabad.
Earlier in February, PM was here to unveil the Statue of Equality, a giant statue of Saint Ramanujacharya, near here. Official sources then said Rao could not receive the PM as he was 'unwell'.
Rao is scheduled to meet former Prime Minister and JDS Supremo HD Deve Gowda in the Karnataka capital and expected to discuss national politics.
Recently, KCR, as he is popularly known, undertook a tour to attend national level political and social programmes.
As part of that he had called on Delhi and Punjab Chief Ministers Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann respectively.
In Chandigarh, he offered financial assistance to families of farmers who laid down their lives during the nationwide farmers' agitation against the then contentious farm laws.
Meanwhile, Modi will land in the state capital this afternoon to participate in the 20th year celebrations of the Indian School of Business (ISB).
He is scheduled to attend the graduation ceremony of the Post Graduate Programme class of 2022 of ISB and address the students.
