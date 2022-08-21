Tejashwi Yadav issues diktat to RJD ministers

New Delhi: In a move aimed at 'showcasing' Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) as a party with a difference, Bihar's Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav has asked his ministerial colleagues of the party not to buy any new vehicle for themselves in the department and give special emphasis to austerity, transparency by promoting the exchange of books and pens instead of flowers and bouquets.



In the in-house order, which was shared by Tejashwi on social media, the deputy CM has requested RJD ministers to be courteous towards everyone, and promote the tradition of salutation with "Namaste" and "adab".

"Ministers made from the quota of RJD will not buy any new vehicle for themselves in the department," Tejashwi stated in his series of instructions issued to the ministers of his party.

"While dealing with the poor and needy people, the ministers must be unbiased and not let their caste/religion decide the priority of the matter," it said, adding that the ministers should promote honesty, transparency, and promptness in their department.

The ministers have also been urged to share their work plans and development works on social media so that the public can get positive information about the work done by them, it said.

Taking a swipe at Bihar deputy CM, Bihar BJP spokesperson Nikhil Anand said: "The script of the so-called 'code of conduct' issued by Tejashwi Yadav for his ministers is very good. The larger question is for whom these 'script of ethos' have been issued. Is it for Ramanand Yadav, who himself has been a professor or for Surendra Yadav, who had qualified for the DSP exam?"

Anand, who is also BJP OBC Morcha general secretary, further said: "It's not that all the ministers from RJD quota are completely blank about their rights and responsibilities. Even though they are not Tejashwi's puppets, still I appeal to them (RJD ministers) to follow the commands of their master in toto."