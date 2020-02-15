Teachers, doctors, sweepers: Kejriwal to share stage with aam aadmi at swearing-in ceremony

As many as 50 representatives from each sector will share the stage with chief minister-designate Arvind Kejriwal during his swearing-in ceremony at the Ramlila Grounds on Sunday, the party announced.

Briefing reporters Saturday, AAP leader Manish Sisodia said, "The guests for the oath-taking ceremony will mainly comprise those who have helped the chief minister run the state in the last five years and will continue to do so. We have invited 50 people from various sectors for the event."

"People who have helped in developing Delhi in the last five years will be at the forefront with us tomorrow," he added.

Providing details of the attendees, Sisodia said, "School teachers, as well as peons, a few students as well as those from government schools who have won olympiads in the past, doctors from mohalla clinics, bike ambulance drivers, families of firefighters, policemen and army men, sweepers, bus marshals, bus conductors, auto drivers, metro drivers, architects, engineers and those running the door-to-door step delivery, will be among those attending the programme.

"We will work together with these people for the welfare of the people, he added.

Kejriwal has also invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi and eight Delhi BJP MPs for the ceremony. The Prime Minister, however, is not expected to attend as he is scheduled to be in his constituency, Varanasi, on Sunday.

AAP, through advertisements and posters across the city and on radio, has invited Delhi to attend the ceremony. CMs of other states have not been invited.

AAP sources told The Indian Express, by keeping the ceremony restricted to Delhi leaders and the public, the party is consciously creating a distance between itself and other Opposition parties. Since it is the principal opposition in Punjab, party members intend to keep at bay any awkwardness of sharing the stage with Punjab CM.

In the Delhi polls, the AAP recorded a massive victory winning 62 of the 70 seats while BJP bagged the remaining eight seats. The Congress drew a blank for the second consecutive time.

(Inputs and image from The Indian Express)