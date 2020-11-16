Tarkishore Prasad, Renu Devi to be Bihar Dy CM; know BJP's strategy

After a spectacular victory in the Bihar Legislative Assembly elections, the BJP is now going to conduct a new experiment to increase its popularity in the state. According to sources quoted by Zee News, the strategy is to relieve Sushil Modi of the Deputy Chief Minister's duties and give a chance to Tarkishore Prasad, who comes from the Vaishya community, and Renu Devi (Renu Devi) belonging to the Extremely Backward Castes.

Prasad has been elected MLA for the fourth time from Katihar seat of ​​Bihar. He belongs to the Vaishya community. He started his political career with Akhil Vidyarthi Parishad and has also been associated with the Sangh. He is counted among the fiercest leaders of the party. Prasad has won the election for the fourth consecutive time by defeating Dr Ram Prakash Mahato of RJD by 12 thousand votes.

Speaking to the media, Tarkishore Prasad said that whatever responsibility is given to him by the party, he will fulfill it honestly. He said that the entire team will work under the leadership of Nitish Kumar to pursue Bihar on the path of development and fulfill the dream of making it a developed state.

Renu Devi belongs to the Nonia caste of the EBCs in Bihar. She too started her political journey with Durga Vahini, an organization associated with the RSS. She has been the president and national vice president of Bihar Pradesh Mahila Morcha and also a minister in the Bihar government.

She has reached the Bihar Assembly after winning from the Bettiah seat in this election. The party has chosen her as the deputy leader of the Legislative Party this time. She is also believed to be the deputy CM of the state along with Tarkishore Prasad.

For the past several years, the BJP has been trying to form a government in Bihar on its own. But in Bihar, which is heavily divided into casteism, the party has not been able to fulfill this dream till now. Sources say that by making Tarkishore Prasad and Renu Devi as deputy CM, the BJP is now going to expand its base in the state.

(Inputs from dnaindia.com)




