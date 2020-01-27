Taliban claims they shot down mysterious US plane that crashed in Afghanistan

Kabul: A Jet that mysteriously crashed in Taliban territory was an American military craft, US forces have confirmed.

The Taliban claim to have shot down the plane but US officials say there is "no sign" the craft was shot down, reports say. The plane went down earlier on Monday in eastern Afghanistan's Ghazni province. Local media reported everyone on board was killed in the crash.

American officials on Monday confirmed the craft was an Air Force E-11A airborne communications plane with "less than five on board," tweeted Fox News journalist Lucas Tomlinson.

The cause of the crash in the snow-covered mountainous region of Deh Yak district is also not yet clear.

Reporting on the crash has been scant as Afghan officials struggle to gain access to the Taliban-controlled site.

Little to no details about the plane or its tragic passengers had been confirmed in the hours following the crash, leading to several conflicting reports. The majority have since been discredited.

Earlier on Monday, in a tweet from an unverified account, it was claimed there were "five to six" American commandos dead, including pilots.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said a US Air Force plane crashed in the region after they shot it down, killing "lots of US service members".