Take decision on lodging FIRs for hate speeches by 3 BJP leaders, Delhi HC tells police

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court Wednesday directed the police to take "conscious decision" with respect to lodging of FIRs against alleged hate speeches by three BJP leaders in connection with the CAA violence and convey by Thursday.



The three BJP leaders are -- Kapil Mishra, Anurag Thakur and Parvesh Verma.

A bench of Justices S Muralidhar and Anup J Bhambhani took on record the assurance by special commissioner Praveer Ranjan that he will sit with the police commissioner today itself and view all video clips and take a conscious decision on lodging of FIRS.

The high court also issued notices to the parties concerned on the plea filed by the Centre seeking to be impleaded in the case.

The matter will be heard further on Thursday.