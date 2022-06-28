Tailor murdered in Rajasthan's Udaipur, assailants film crime
Jaipu: A tailor was murdered at a shop and the crime filmed by the assailants in Rajasthan's Udaipur on Tuesday, police said.
The two accused reached the victim's shop on Tuesday afternoon under Dhan Mandi police station area, they said.
One of the assailants, who was identified as Riyaz, attacked Kanhaiya Lal with a sharp-edged weapon while the other recorded the crime on his mobile phone, police said.
Soon after, they circulated a video of themselves confessing to the killing on social media.
Following the murder, local markets in the area were shut as the traders demanded that the accused be arrested.
Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has condemned the incident and appealed to people to maintain peace while assuring strict punishment for those involved in the murder.
