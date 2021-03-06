Taapsee Pannu breaks silence on I-T raids

Mumbai: Breaking her silence on the IT department raids against her, actor Taapsee Pannu on Saturday put out three tweets on an alleged bungalow in Paris, the alleged receipt of Rs 5 crore and her memory of 2013 raid .



On March 3, the Income Tax Department searched the homes and offices of Pannu and filmmaker Anurag Kashyap as well as his partners who launched the now shuttered production house Phantom Films.

Pannu posted a three-point statement on Twitter and also took a jibe at Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's statement that the actor was raided in 2013 as well.

Three days of intense search of 3 things primarily 1.The keys of the alleged' bungalow that I apparently own in Paris. Because summer holidays are around the corner, read the first post.

The second said, 2. The alleged' receipt worth 5 crores to frame n keep for future pitching coz I've been refused that money before.

The third dealt with Sitharaman's comment. 3. My memory of 2013 raid that happened with me according to our honourable finance minister P.S- not so sasti' anymore."

Sitharaman on Friday said the same people were raided in 2013 as well, but no issue was made out then as it is being done now. Refusing to comment on individual cases, she said it is in the national interest to know if some evasion is happening.

The searches targeting Pannu and Kashyap, known for their outspoken views on a range of issues, is part of a tax evasion probe against Phantom Films. They also covered Reliance Entertainment group CEO Shibhasish Sarkar and some executives of celebrity and talent management companies KWAN and Exceed, officials said.

The others searched included some employees of Phantom Films, which was dissolved in 2018, and its then promoters Kashyap, director-producer Vikramaditya Motwane, producer Vikas Bahl and producer-distributor Madhu Mantena.

The business transactions of films made under the banner of Phantom Films are also being probed

Kashyap and Pannu, who worked together in the 2018 film "Manmarziyaan", are currently filming "Dobaara", a thriller.