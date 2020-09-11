Symptomatic candidates can write exams but with riders: Health Min

New Delhi: With all types of examinations – be it recruitment or entrance tests – becoming a reality as part of Unlock 4, the Union Health ministry has taken a major decision by allowing all symptomatic patients to appear in all types of examinations.



While issuing a revised Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) on Thursday in this regard, the Health ministry has stated that examination centres are frequented by a large number of students (as well as their parents) and staff till the entire duration of the exam and therefore, it's vital to plan and conduct these examinations, while following specific preventive measures.

As per the revised SOPs, only asymptomatic staff and students would be allowed inside the examination hall while a symptomatic candidate would be referred to the nearest health centre and given an opportunity to undertake the examination through other means.

The universities/educational institutions have also been allowed to arrange for taking exam at a later date when the symptomatic student is declared physically fit.

However, if a student is found to be symptomatic, the permission or denial thereof, in such cases should be granted as per the policy already enunciated on the issue by the examination conducting authorities, it said.

As per the SOP, only those examination centres which are outside the containment zone have been allowed to function, while staff/examinees from containment zones would not be permitted and there would be no examination centre in any containment zone.

As per the guidelines, only asymptomatic staff and students would be allowed inside the examination hall and face cover/mask has to be worn at all times inside the examination centre.

"Apart from social and physical distancing in the institutions, appropriate arrangements for personal protection gears like face covers, masks, and other logistic like hand sanitisers, soap, sodium hypochlorite solution etc, should be made available at the examination venue," it said, adding that exam functionary and examinees may also submit self-declaration about health status at the time of entrance to the examination centre.

The preliminary exam of the Union Service Public Commission (UPSC) is scheduled to be held on October 4.