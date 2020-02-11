Swearing-in likely to be on February 16

New Delhi: The landslide victory of 63 out of 70 has ensured that the AAP will form the new government in the coming week. Sources at the party said Kejriwal's AAP is currently waiting to be notified by the President through an official letter. The new government is likely to be formed on February 16 with the swearing-in ceremony of incumbent Arvind Kejriwal. The new Cabinet will be formed in the days to follow. Speculations of party members like Atishi, Raghav Chadha and Dilip Pandey who have won from their respective constituencies will be given a ministry portfolio or not remains to be seen.