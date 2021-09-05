Suvendu Adhikari summoned in 2018 case

Kolkata: Bengal Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari on Saturday was summoned by CID in connection with the unnatural death case of his guard Subhabrata Chakraborty. The BJP leader has been asked to appear before CID on Monday. In July, West Bengal CID officials visited Suvendu's house in connection with the probe into the death of his security personnel around three years ago, a senior officer had said.



Besides, talking to the two security personnel who were former colleagues of Adhikari's ex-bodyguard Subhabrata Chakraborty, and are still posted there, the CID sleuths also spoke to the BJP leader's younger brother Dibyendu Adhikari, he added. Suvendu's personal security guard had allegedly shot himself dead with his service revolver in 2018 in a police barrack in Kanthi in Purba Medinipur district.

Subhabrata's wife, Suparna, had filed a fresh complaint with Kanthi police station earlier this year, demanding a probe into her husband's death. Till then, West Bengal Police was investigating the matter.

Following that, a fresh probe was launched by West Bengal Police after registering the case under Sections 302 and 120B of the IPC against unknown persons.

CID had taken over the responsibility for the investigation soon after.

Suvendu has been asked to appear before the state criminal investigation department on Monday. The agency is probing if the official committed suicide or someone else was involved.

The development comes days after Trinamool MP Abhishek Banerjee was summoned to appear before the Enforcement Directorate on Monday, September 6, in an alleged money laundering case involving coal smuggling. The Diamond Harbour MP's wife, Rujira, too, was asked to appear before the agency in New Delhi on September 1.

Along with the Trinamool MP and his wife, two senior Bengal police officials and state Law Minister, Moloy Ghatak, have also been called in for questioning in connection with the case.