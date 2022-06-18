Suspected IED detected, defused in Kupwara

Srinagar: Security forces Saturday detected and defused a suspected Improvised Explosive Device (IED) in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.



They detected the suspected IED on the Handwara-Baramulla Road near Ganapora in Langate area of the north Kashmir district, the officials said.

They said a bomb disposal squad was called in to the spot which destroyed the explosive device without causing any of loss or damage.