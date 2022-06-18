Suspected IED detected, defused in Kupwara
Srinagar: Security forces Saturday detected and defused a suspected Improvised Explosive Device (IED) in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.
They detected the suspected IED on the Handwara-Baramulla Road near Ganapora in Langate area of the north Kashmir district, the officials said.
They said a bomb disposal squad was called in to the spot which destroyed the explosive device without causing any of loss or damage.
Next Story
Agnipath scheme announced after wide-ranging consultations: Rajnath18 Jun 2022 9:30 AM GMT
Central probe agencies working under political pressure due to...18 Jun 2022 9:09 AM GMT
Defamation case: Thane court exempts Rahul from appearance on Saturday18 Jun 2022 9:08 AM GMT
Unanimous support on need to stand with Lanka in difficult time:...18 Jun 2022 8:45 AM GMT
PM will have to become 'maafiveer', take back 'Agnipath': Rahul18 Jun 2022 8:30 AM GMT