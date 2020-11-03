Sushant case: Why has CBI maintained silence, asks Congress leader

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) has questioned the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for its silence regarding the investigation into actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case and the All Indian Institute of Medical Sciences' (AIIMS) panel report that was made public in October.

The party has questioned if the central investigating agency is under political pressure to keep mum in the case, which has caught the nation's imagination, till the ongoing three-phase Bihar elections end on November 7.

Sachin Sawant, general secretary of the MPCC and a party spokesperson, tweeted on Monday morning: "Is the CBI following code of conduct for Bihar elections in the #SushantSinghRajputCase? Why no action and statement has been made even after the AIIMS panel submitted its report? It has been a month since the AIIMS panel report was made public. Has the Narendra Modi-led government told them (CBI) to keep matters in abeyance until Bihar elections are over."

Sawant also found it strange that the CBI did not utter a word on the status of the probe in the case after more than two months of taking it over and a month after the AIIMS panel report was submitted.

"We have two questions for the CBI. Is it silent because of the prevailing code of conduct for the Bihar elections? We would also like to know if there is any pressure from the Modi government directing the CBI not to issue any statement in the case until the elections are over. The political use of the CBI in this episode and an attempt to defame Maharashtra has been established. It is high time for the central probe agency to speak up," he said.

The 34-year-old actor was found dead at his Bandra residence on June 14.