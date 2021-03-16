Surge in Covid cases: MP, Maharashtra, Punjab impose curbs to contain spike

Bhopal/Nagpur: In view of a spike in COVID-19 cases in several parts of the country, certain state governments have imposed some restrictions and curbs to contain the spread, including Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Punjab.



The MP government has issued guidelines and said people coming to districts which share borders with Maharashtra should be identified and advised a week-long quarantine.

MP's eight districts — Chhindwara, Balaghat, Betul, Seoni, Khandwa, Barwani, Khargone and Burhanpur — share the border with Maharashtra.

"Passengers coming to the border districts from Maharashtra should be identified and they should be advised a week-long necessary quarantine. This provision should be publicised widely," as per the guidelines issued by MP's Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Dr Rajesh Rajora on Sunday evening.

The state government also directed 50 per cent attendance (maximum 200 people) in closed halls during any programme by following protocols in the districts bordering Maharashtra as well as in the MP capital Bhopal and industrial hub Indore.

The COVID-19 prevention protocols should be widely publicised in districts like Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur, Ratlam, Gwalior, Balaghat, Seoni, Betul, Chhindwara, Khandwa, Khargone, Barwani, Burhanpur and Ujjain, where a spurt in fresh cases was reported, the order said.

Thermal screening should be compulsorily done. The government also directed people to observe social distancing by creating a boundary with the help of ropes and drawing circles in front of shops and to compulsorily wear masks.

It also directed district crisis management committees to hold meetings and review the situation to check the spurt.

Maharashtra on Sunday recorded this year's highest one-day spike of 16,620 new COVID-19 cases, pushed the state's overall caseload to 23,14,413, according to the state Health department.

A week-long lockdown with strict curbs came into force in Nagpur on Monday to contain the rise in cases, and officials warned of stern action against those violating the protocols here in Maharashtra.

Nagpur Commissioner of Police Amitesh Kumar visited some of the main roads here in the morning and reviewed the implementation of the lockdown, which will remain in force till March 21.

According to the district administration, unnecessary movement of people will not be allowed on the streets.

Kumar said there are 99 check-points across Nagpur and eight on the city's border.

Besides, 99 mobile patrolling vehicles, two companies of the State Reserve Police Force (SRPF), six platoons of the RCP (riot control police) and 500 Home Guards were deployed for proper implementation of the lockdown, he said.

The official said during the lockdown, only one person would be allowed to travel on a two-wheeler and two persons in a four-wheeler.

Residents of Nagpur were being allowed to travel to other cities as per guidelines laid down by the district administration.

Passenger and goods vehicles going out or passing through Nagpur were allowed to move via the Outer Ring Road, according to police.

Meanwhile, all those attending social gatherings in Amritsar will now have to show a COVID-19 negative report or proof that they have been vaccinated, the district administration has announced as it steps up vigilance to contain the Covid spread.

The ceiling of 100 people (for indoor) and 200 people (for outdoor) on various indoor and outdoor social /religious /sports/ entertainment/cultural gatherings shall be strictly enforced.

Fines shall be imposed for violation of the above ceiling limit on the organisers and the persons found violating social distancing and are without face masks at such gatherings, the order stated.

The organisers of such events shall ensure that any person attending such event should be either tested negative for Coronavirus, 72 hours prior to the event or should have been vaccinated and carries its proof, it said.

All the Sub-Divisional Magistrates and their police counterparts will ensure that these directions are strictly followed in their sub-divisions by regularly visiting marriage palaces, restaurants, among others, according to the order.



