SC judge recuses from hearing plea challenging Omar Abdullah's detention
New Delhi: Supreme Court judge Justice M M Shantanagoudar on Wednesday recused himself from hearing the plea filed by Sara Abdulla Pilot challenging detention of her brother and NC leader Omar Abdullah under the J-K Public Safety Act.
Pilot's plea came up for hearing before a three-judge bench comprising justices N V Ramana, Shantanagoudar and Sanjiv Khanna.
"I am not participating in this matter," Justice Shantanagoudar said at the outset.
The bench said the plea could be heard on Thursday.
