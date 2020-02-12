Millennium Post
SC judge recuses from hearing plea challenging Omar Abdullah's detention

New Delhi: Supreme Court judge Justice M M Shantanagoudar on Wednesday recused himself from hearing the plea filed by Sara Abdulla Pilot challenging detention of her brother and NC leader Omar Abdullah under the J-K Public Safety Act.

Pilot's plea came up for hearing before a three-judge bench comprising justices N V Ramana, Shantanagoudar and Sanjiv Khanna.

"I am not participating in this matter," Justice Shantanagoudar said at the outset.

The bench said the plea could be heard on Thursday.

PTI

