Sunil Joshi named selection committee chairman, Harvinder added to panel
Mumbai: Former India spinner Sunil Joshi was on Wednesday named chairman of the national selection panel by the BCCI's Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC), which also picked ex-pacer Harvinder Singh for a place in the five-member group.
The CAC, comprising Madan Lal, R P Singh and Sulakshana Naik, picked the two selectors with Joshi replacing South Zone representative MSK Prasad.
In an unprecedented decision, the BCCI said the CAC will review the panel's performance after one year and make recommendations accordingly.
"The committee recommended Mr Sunil Joshi for the role of Chairman of the senior men's selection committee. The CAC will review the candidates after a one-year period and make the recommendations to the BCCI," read a statement from BCCI Secretary Jay Shah.
Harvinder was chosen from central zone and replaces Gagan Khoda in the panel.
The existing members of the selection panel are Jatain Paranjpe, Devang Gandhi and Sarandeep Singh.
"We have picked the best guys for the job," Lal told PTI.
The CAC had shortlisted five candidates for interviews -- Joshi, Harvinder, Venkatesh Prasad, Rajesh Chauhan and L S Sivaramakrishnan -- from a list of 40 applicants.
(Image from hindustantimes.com)
Delhi poll will be fought on good vs bad governance:...25 Jan 2020 5:27 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Coronavirus: HRD Ministry directs states, CBSE to spread...4 March 2020 1:30 PM GMT
Hate and violence enemies of development, will not benefit...4 March 2020 1:00 PM GMT
Govt permits NRIs to own up to 100% stake in Air India4 March 2020 12:21 PM GMT
Coronavirus cases in India rise to 28, MEA says 17 Indians...4 March 2020 12:00 PM GMT
J&K administration lifts social media curbs, 7 months after...4 March 2020 11:47 AM GMT