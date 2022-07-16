Such notices issued for years: Birla after Oppn criticises move as attack on democratic rights

New Delhi: The circular issued by Rajya Sabha secretariat to ban demonstrations, dharnas or religious ceremonies in the premises of Parliament House has created another controversy after the Lok Sabha secretariat diktat barring the use of words like jumlajeevi', 'baal buddhi', 'Covid spreader' and 'Snoopgate', etc. Opposition members have criticised the government for not allowing elected representatives to protest against any anti-poor decision of the government even as Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla insisted that such notices were being issued for years.. Defending the notification, the Rajya Sabha secretariat has said that the circular has not been issued for the first time and such advice has been reiterated from time to time and such a circular is issued normally ahead of every session of Parliament.



Providing copies of the similar circular issued during the Congress-led UPA regime in 2013, the secretariat also said that such circulars been issued for many years now.

The new bulletin, which has been issued by Rajya Sabha Secretary General PC Mody ahead of the Monsoon session of Parliament beginning on July 18, said that the kind cooperation of members is solicited.

"Members cannot use the precincts of the Parliament House for any demonstration, dharna, strike, fast, or for the purpose of performing any religious ceremony," the bulletin said.

Reacting over the Rajya Sabha secretariat circular, Birla said, "This is a routine matter and such circulars are issued before every session."

"My appeal to all political parties is that in the Parliament or state assemblies they should abstain from making charges and counter-charges without ascertaining the facts. Our endeavour should be to strengthen democratic institutions, as all of them work with accountability," Birla said, adding that the effort is to ensure that all members freely but responsibly express their views.

Hitting out at the government, Congress general secretary and chief whip of the party in Rajya Sabha Jairam Ramesh said, "Vishguru's latest salvo - D(h)arna Mana Hai!."

TMC MP Derek O'Brien said, "Demonstrations, dharnas, strikes, fast are part of legitimate Parliamentary tactics to register protest. No stopping us." The TMC MP also took a swipe at the Prime Minister by asking, "Didn't someone conduct a religious ceremony recently."

CPI-M leader Sitaram Yechury also took to Twitter to criticise the government and alleged that these are attempts to muzzle the voice of democracy. "What a farce. The attempts to muzzle the soul of India, its democracy and its very voice will fall flat," he said.

In a tweet in Hindi, Yechury also said, "The more useless the government, the more cowardly it is. Democracy is being mocked, by issuing such dictatorial orders. Protesting in the Parliament House Complex is a political right of the MPs which is being violated."

RJD's Manoj Jha said, "Bringing a Parliamentary Bulletin to say that we cannot hold a dharna inside the Parliament. It is an attempt to take parliamentary democracy to the grave. We demand that the Lok Sabha Speaker and Rajya Sabha Chairman should intervene immediately."