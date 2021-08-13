Strengthening of over 1k fast track special courts will ensure speedy trials: Rijiju

New Delhi: Law Minister Kiren Rijiju on Thursday said the strengthening of the over one thousand fast track special courts will ensure speedy trials in heinous crimes against women and children.



The strengthening of 1,023 Fast Track Special Courts (FTSCs), including 389 exclusive POCSO Courts, will ensure speedy trials and conviction of the accused persons in heinous crimes against children and women, the minister wrote on Twitter.

He retweeted an August 4 tweet regarding the Union Cabinet's decision approving continuation of 1,023 fast track special courts as a centrally sponsored scheme for another two years. The scheme was launched on October 2, 2019.