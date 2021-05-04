States, UTs have more than 75 lakh COVID vaccine doses, over 48 lakh to be delivered in 3 days: Govt

New Delhi: More than 75 lakh doses of COVID-19 vaccine are available with states and union territories and they will receive over 48 lakh more within the next three days, the Union health ministry said on Tuesday.



The government of India has so far provided 16,69,97,410 vaccine doses to the states and UTs free of cost. Of this, the total consumption, including wastage, is 15,94,75,507, according to ministry data updated at 8 am.

"More than 75 lakh (75,24,903) COVID vaccine doses are still available with the states and UTs to be administered.

"Furthermore, more than 48 lakh (48,41,670) vaccine doses will be received in addition by the states and UTs within the next three days," the ministry said.

The government of India is leading the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic in collaboration with the states and UT through a "Whole of Government" approach. Vaccination forms an integral component of the government's five-point strategy for containment and management of the pandemic, it said.

The third phase of the COVID-19 vaccination drive to cover people in the 18-44 age group started from May 1 and the registration for the eligible population groups commenced from April 28. Potential beneficiaries can either register directly on the CoWIN portal (http://cowin.gov.in) or through the Aarogya Setu app.