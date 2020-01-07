States to get onions at Rs 49-58/kg for retail sale: Paswan
New Delhi: The Centre has imported 12,000 tonne of onion so far and it is being offered to state governments at Rs 49-58 per kg for retail distribution and also to check prices, Consumer Affairs Minister Ram Vilas Paswan said on Tuesday.
Although retail prices have started softening from the peak of Rs 100-150/kg that prevailed in the last few weeks on arrival of imported onions and fresh kharif crop, the prices are expected to come to normal levels only in March.
"We have imported so far 12,000 tonne of onion from countries like Turkey and Afghanistan," Paswan told reporters.
Of this import, 1,000 tonne has already been distributed to Delhi, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Kerala, he said.
By month-end, additional 36,000 tonne of imported onion is expected to arrive in India which will help ease pressure on prices, he added.
