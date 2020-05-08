States should consider home delivery of liquor during lockdown: Supreme Court
The Supreme Court on Friday observed that states should consider selling liquor via non-contact means such as home delivery during the coronavirus-induced lockdown.
"We will not pass any order but the states should consider indirect sale/home delivery of liquor to maintain social distancing norms and standards," Justice Ashok Bhushan, heading a three-judge bench said.
Long queues, extending for a kilometre in some areas, were seen outside liquor stores across the country after the Centre announced lockdown relaxations from May 4. The sale of liquor is part of the overall opening of economic activity that the government is attempting in the third phase of the lockdown, and is expected to earn states much-needed revenue.
Liquor is one of the biggest sources of revenue for most states. In most states, the revenue share of liquor is between 25-40%.
(Inputs and image from theindianexpress.com)
