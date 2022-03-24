States running short of 1,515 IAS officers: Govt

New Delhi: In a shocking, it has come to notice that the country is running short of 1,515 IAS officials, which accounts for 22 per cent of the total authorised strength of 6,746 IAS officers.



According to the information provided by Union Minister Jitendra Singh, who is Minister of State for Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, in a written reply to Lok Sabha, out of the total authorised strength of IAS officers, the country is having 5,231 IAS officers in position.

Of the 26 different cadres, the highest shortfall of officers is in the Jammu & Kashmir cadre as the Union Territory is running short of 57 per cent IAS officers. The authorised strength of IAS officials in J&K cadre is 137 and the UT is having just 59 officers in position.

Tripura, which is a BJP-ruled state, is running short of 40 per cent IAS officers as the state is having 61 IAS officers against the total authorised strength of 102. Another northeastern state Nagaland is also running short of 37 per cent IAS officers as the state has 59 officers against the total authorised strength of 94. The state has a shortage of 35 officers.

Kerala has a shortage of 74 IAS officers that accounts to 32 per cent of the total authorised strength of 314 IAS officers, while Jharkhand is managing its policy affairs without 78 IAS officers which accounts for a shortfall of 31 per cent officers. The mineral-rich Jharkhand has authorised strength of 215 IAS officers and the state has 148 officers in position.

The Assam-Meghalaya cadre is running short of 29 per cent of IAS officers as the northeastern cadre is having 187 IAS officers against the total strength of 263, which a shortfall of 76 officers.

Bihar, which is considered a "hot" choice among IAS officers, is running short of 94 officers. The state has a shortage of 27 per cent of IAS officers as it has 248 IAS officers in position against the authorised strength of 342.

Among the major states Rajasthan and Karnataka are running short of 23 per cent IAS officers, while Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh are running short of 16 per cent IAS officers. Rajasthan has authorised strength of 313,

while Karnataka has a total strength of 314 IAS officers. Uttar Pradesh has the highest 652 authorised strength, while Madhya Pradesh

has 439 and Maharashtra has a total strength of 415 IAS officers.

Tamil Nadu, which has a total strength of 376 IAS officers, has a shortage of just 14 per cent officers as the state is running short of 54 officers. West Bengal has a shortage of 80 IAS officers against the total strength of 378 officers.

The minister further told the House that the government has increased the annual intake of IAS officers to 180 through Civil Services Examination (CSE) till CSE-2021.

"The government has also constituted a committee for recommending the intake of direct recruit IAS officers every year through CSE from CSE 2022 to CSE 2030. As far as IPS is concerned, intake of IPS (RR officers) through CSE (Civil Services Examination) has been increased from 150 to 200 from CSE-2020," Singh told Lok Sabha.