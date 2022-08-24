State mulls setting up of 'Citizenship Relationship Management Unit'

Kolkata: Aiming to develop a better relationship between government officials and common people, the state government is planning to come up with 'Citizenship Relationship Management Unit' (CRMU).



Under the initiative, government officials who will be part of this unit will be going door-to-door to enquire whether people are deriving benefits from the various government schemes.

"The government officials of the proposed unit who will be going door-to-door will take stock of the problems faced by the masses in deriving benefits of the schemes and accordingly take measures to mitigate the same," a senior Nabanna official said.

Several social welfare schemes like Lakshmir Bhandar, Kanyashree, Krishak Bandhu, Sabuj Sathi, Swastha Sathi to name a few have been initiated by the Mamata Banerjee government.

A detailed guideline about the functioning of the unit will be brought out soon and circulated at the district level. The state government also has plans to host a few Duare Sarkar (Government at Doorstep) camps too before the Panchayat elections slated to be held next year.

According to sources, some grievances have reached Nabanna regarding the implementation of such schemes. So, it wants to check out the same by physically reaching the people at the grassroots level.

The CRMU is likely to be constituted under the aegis of the state Panchayats and Rural Development department. Separate units have been planned for each of

the districts. The move is aimed at ensuring transparency in the execution of the schemes. Recently, the state P&RD department has taken a tough stand to ensure transparency in awarding works under the 100 days work scheme.

The state Panchayat secretary has directed the concerned district administration to lodge FIRs with the police if they come across any irregularities associated with the MGNREGS scheme. A strong message has been delivered at the district level that there should not be any favouritism when it comes to allocating work under the scheme.