Srivastava appointed Delhi Police Special CP (Law & Order)
New Delhi: IPS officer S N Srivastava has been appointed as the new Delhi Police Special Commissioner (Law and Order) after the Union Home ministry repatriated him from the CRPF on Tuesday night to take control of the violence in the national Capital, officials said.
Srivastava, a 1985-batch AGMUT cadre officer, is tipped to take over as the new Delhi Police chief after incumbent Amulya Patnaik's extended tenure ends on February 29.
An order issued by the Home department of the Delhi government said the officer is being appointed to the Delhi Police post with "immediate effect".
