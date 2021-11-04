Spike in dengue cases: Central teams sent to 9 states, UTs

New Delhi: The Union Health ministry has sent teams of experts to nine states and Union Territories, which are reporting a high number of dengue cases, to support them in public health measures for control and management of the disease.



This is in accordance with the directions issued by Union Health minister Mansukh Mandaviya during a review meeting on the dengue situation in Delhi on Monday, a ministry statement said.

These nine states and union territories are Haryana, Kerala, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Delhi and Jammu and Kashmir.

Mandaviya had directed the ministry to extend help to states and Union Territories that have a high incidence of dengue cases, the statement said. It said that 1,16,991 dengue cases have been reported by states and Union Territories across the country. The statement said that a significantly higher number of cases in some states have been reported in October as compared to the number of cases during the same period in the previous year.