SP scripting post-electoral defeat press note: BJP's Maurya on Akhilesh's 'EVMs stolen' claim

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Tuesday targeted Akhilesh Yadav after the Samajwadi Party president claimed that a truck carrying EVMs was "intercepted" in Varanasi and accused the ruling BJP of attempting to "steal" votes.

In a series of tweets in Hindi, Maurya said, "Instead of welcoming fair and peaceful elections, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav due to fear of defeat is preparing a press note, which will be released to the media after the defeat (in the polls). The senior leaders of the SP-alliance have lost the elections, and they should stop this gimmick before the counting of votes."

"The statement of 'kraanti' (revolution) by Akhilesh Yadav, who is a symbol of dynast ('pariwarvad'), is laughable. Only the BJP can save democracy from the so-called dynasts. Democracy has survived and will survive, SP and hooliganism will not survive," Maurya said in another tweet.