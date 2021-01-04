Sourav's health condition stable, decision on further angioplasty soon

Kolkata: Former Indian cricket captain and current BCCI president Sourav Ganguly who had undergone angioplasty at a private hospital in Alipore on Saturday after suffering a 'mild cardiac arrest' is stated to be in stable condition on Sunday and the medical board will again meet on Monday to take a decision regarding the two other blockages in coronary arteries, sources in the hospital said.



One out of three blockages was removed by implanting stents on Saturday following which his health condition became stable. The doctors may not recommend a bypass surgery for Ganguly unless it's absolutely required. The medical board may take a call on this on Monday. Ganguly's family members contacted Dr Devi Shetty who has agreed to come to the city on Monday to see the BCCI president. Elder brother Snehasis Ganguly told the media that another medical board may be formed after Dr Shetty arrives at the hospital.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday afternoon called up the former captain to inquire about his health.

The medical bulletin issued by the hospital said Ganguly is "presently afebrile" and he has also tested negative for COVID-19 and also undergone a routine ECG (electrocardiogram) test. "He slept well last night. He is presently afebrile. He had breakfast and tea in the morning. His pulse is 72/min, BP- 110/80mmHg, Spo2-98% in room air. Respiratory rate is 16/min. Routine ECG is done at 10 am and it is satisfactory. Treating doctors are keeping a constant vigil on his health situation and taking appropriate measures from time to time," the bulletin said.

Doctors will be deciding on conducting another angioplasty after assessing Ganguly's condition on Monday and the medical board is not thinking about the bypass surgery at the present moment, hospital sources said.

"Our expert panel will decide about the future course of treatment. Ganguly has taken breakfast, read newspapers and chatted with the hospital staff in the morning. His oxygen support has been removed," one of the doctors treating Ganguly told reporters.