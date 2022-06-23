Sonia Gandhi seeks more time for appearing before ED
New Delhi: Congress president Sonia Gandhi, who was hospitalised for over a week for Covid complications, on Wednesday wrote to the Enforcement Directorate seeking postponement of her appearance in the National Herald case by a few weeks till she recovers completely.
The 75-year-old Congress leader, who was discharged from hospital on June 20, had been summoned by the agency for questioning on June 23 in the money laundering case related to the newspaper.
According to sources, the Enforcement Directorate has accepted Gandhi's written request seeking deferment of summons. However, the agency is yet to decide the next date for the fresh summons to her.
Her son and former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi has already been quizzed by the probe agency for over five days.
Sonia Gandhi had earlier been scheduled to appear before the ED on June 8 but had sought more time from the probe agency in view of her Covid infection. The agency had then issued a fresh summons.
"Since she has been strictly advised rest at home following her hospitalisation on account of Covid and lung infection, Congress President Smt. Sonia Gandhi has written to ED today seeking the postponement of her appearance there by a few weeks till she has recovered completely," Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said on Twitter.
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot earlier said Gandhi should not appear before the ED as she has just returned after many days of hospitalisation. He said she would cooperate with the ED but will not be able to go there.
