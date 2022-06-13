Sonia admitted to hospital
New Delhi: Congress president Sonia Gandhi was admitted to the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital here on Sunday owing to post-Covid issues.
Congress general secretary and chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said Gandhi is stable and will be in the hospital for a few days.
"Congress President, Smt. Sonia Gandhi was admitted to Ganga Ram Hospital today owing to Covid-related issues. She is stable and will be kept at the hospital for observation," Surjewala wrote on Twitter.
"We thank all the Congress men and women as also all well wishers for their concern and good wishes," he added.
Earlier, sources at the hospital said Gandhi visited the facility for a routine medical check-up and was being examined by doctors.
