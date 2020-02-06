Some tube lights work like this: PM Modi jibe at Rahul Gandhi

As Congress MP Rahul Gandhi tried to interject Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his speech in Lok Sabha, the latter said "I was speaking for 30-40 minutes, but the current has reached there now."

The Prime Minister on Thursday was replying to the Motion of Thanks on the President's address.

Taking a jibe at Gandhi over his 'dande marenge (beat with sticks)' remark, PM Modi said he will increase the frequency of doing Surya Mamaskar in the next six months so as to strengthen his back.

Gandhi, while addressing a election rally in Delhi on Wednesday, said the youth of the country will beat the prime minister with stick to make him understand about the need for jobs.

"Narendra Modi is giving speeches, he will not be able to move out of his house in the next six months. The youth of India will beat him with sticks to make him understand that without employment, the country can never progress," Gandhi had said.

PM Modi hit back saying: "A leader of the Congress has yesterday announced that within six months they will beat Modi with sticks. And it is true that this is a difficult thing, hence six months will be required for the preparation."

PM Modi added that he was grateful he has six months to prepare.

"But I have also decided that in these six months I will increase the number of 'Surya Mamaskars' so that my back can be strong enough to tolerate such beatings by the sticl. Hence I am grateful they announce in advance so that I can icnrease my exercise regime in these six months," he said.

Gandhi was up on his feet and attempted to interject the Prime Minister but his voice was drowned in the uproar in Lok Sabha.

PM Modi continued his address in which he touched upon skill development, digital economy, among other issues.

(Inputs from The Indian Express)