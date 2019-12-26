PM catches glimpse of solar eclipse in Kozhikode thanks to live streaming
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said he could not witness the solar eclipse due to overcast skies in the national capital but managed to get glimpses in Kozhikode "and other parts on live stream".
The prime minister also posted his pictures trying to see the Sun.
"Like many Indians, I was enthusiastic about #solareclipse2019. Unfortunately, I could not see the sun due to cloud cover but I did catch glimpses of the eclipse in Kozhikode and other parts on live stream," he wrote on Twitter.
The prime minister said he enriched his knowledge on the subject by interacting with experts.
When a Twitter user posted a picture of Modi looking up at the sun and said it was becoming a meme, Modi took the remark in his stride and responded with, "Most welcome....enjoy :)".
Though the fog blocked the view of the solar eclipse in Delhi on Thursday morning, people in the southern parts of the country were able to watch the rare celestial spectacle.
