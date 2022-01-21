Slight respite in cold conditions in Kashmir

Srinagar: Gulmarg and Pahalgam tourist resorts were the only places in Kashmir to record sub-zero minimum temperature as the mercury improved in most parts of the valley, even as the weatherman has forecast widespread moderate rain/snow in the UT over two days from Saturday, officials said.

The mercury last night settled several degrees above the normal for this time of the season at most places, the officials said.

Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, recorded a low of 2.8 degrees Celsius up from 2.2 degrees Celsius the previous night, they said on Friday.

Gulmarg, the famous skiing resort in Baramulla district of north Kashmir, recorded a low of minus 7.5 degrees Celsius down from minus 5.0 degrees Celsius the previous night.

Pahalgam in south Kashmir's Anantnag district, which serves as the base camp for the annual Amarnath yatra, recorded a low of minus 2.4 degrees Celsius down from the previous night's minus 0.6 degrees Celsius, they said.



