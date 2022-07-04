Millennium Post
Big Story

Sixteen killed as bus falls into gorge in Himachal Pradesh

BY PTI4 July 2022 5:00 AM GMT
Sixteen killed as bus falls into gorge in Himachal Pradesh
Shimla: A private bus fell into a gorge in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district on Monday, leaving 16 people, including some school children, dead, a senior official said.

Kullu Deputy Commissioner Ashutosh Garg said the Sainj bound bus fell into the gorge near Jangla village at around 8.30 am.

District officials and rescue teams have reached the spot, he said, adding the injured were being taken to a nearby hospital.

More details are awaited.


PTI

